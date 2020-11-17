Filed Under:cw11 seattle, cwtv, Gilmore Girls, kstw, the cw

TWO HOUR SPECIALCW airdate: 11/23/20 @ 8pm

Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life: Winter — Image Number: GGL101_0117R.jpg — Pictured: Lauren Graham as Lorelai Gilmore — Photo: Saeed Adyani/Netflix — © Netflix.

“WINTER” – As “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” begins, Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham) still runs the Dragonfly Inn and Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel), now 32, has experienced some career success. As Rory works through job-related struggles and Lorelai deals with some unresolved issues of her own, Emily Gilmore (Kelly Bishop) has been handling the loss of her dear husband Richard.  Several people in Rory’s circle also return, including her most memorable ex-boyfriends.  In the “Winter” episode, Rory, fresh from a career high, pays a visit to Stars Hollow.  Meanwhile, Emily copes with Richard’s death, and the Dragonfly Inn keeps Lorelai busy as she ponders her future.  “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” was written, directed and executive produced by series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino.

 

TWO HOUR SPECIALCW airdate: 11/24/20 @ 8pm

Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life: Spring — Image Number: GGL102_3825R.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Lauren Graham as Lorelai Gilmore and Kelly Bishop as Emily Gilmore — Photo: Neil Jacobs/Netflix — © Netflix.

“SPRING” – As “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” begins, Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham) still runs the Dragonfly Inn and Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel), now 32, has experienced some career success. As Rory works through job-related struggles and Lorelai deals with some unresolved issues of her own, Emily Gilmore (Kelly Bishop) has been handling the loss of her dear husband Richard.  Several people in Rory’s circle also return, including her most memorable ex-boyfriends.  In the “Spring” episode, Rory’s secret London love affair continues as working on her book proposal becomes increasingly difficult.  Meanwhile, Lorelai and Emily go to therapy together.  “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” was written, directed and executive produced by series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino.

 

TWO HOUR SPECIALCW airdate: 11/25/20 @ 8pm

Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life: Summer — Image Number: GGL103_3265R.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Kelly Bishop as Emily Gilmore, Lauren Graham as Lorelai Gilmore and Alexis Bledel as Rory Gilmore — Photo: Saeed Adyani/Netflix — © Netflix.

“SUMMER” – As “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” begins, Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham) still runs the Dragonfly Inn and Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel), now 32, has experienced some career success. As Rory works through job-related struggles and Lorelai deals with some unresolved issues of her own, Emily Gilmore (Kelly Bishop) has been handling the loss of her dear husband Richard.  Several people in Rory’s circle also return, including her most memorable ex-boyfriends.  In the “Summer” episode, Rory tries to save Stars Hollow Gazette from shutting down.  Meanwhile, Lorelai sits on the advisory committee for Taylor’s musical, and Rory worries about Emily.  “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” was written, directed and executive produced by series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino.

 

TWO HOUR SPECIALCW airdate: 11/26/20 @ 8pm

“FALL” – As “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” begins, Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham) still runs the Dragonfly Inn and Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel), now 32, has experienced some career success. As Rory works through job-related struggles and Lorelai deals with some unresolved issues of her own, Emily Gilmore (Kelly Bishop) has been handling the loss of her dear husband Richard.  Several people in Rory’s circle also return, including her most memorable ex-boyfriends.  In the “Fall” episode, Lorelai, who is at odds with the most important people in her life, seeks wisdom in nature, and Rory goes out for a wild night with an unexpected crowd.  “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” was written, directed and executive produced by series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino.

