UNLIKELY ANIMAL TRIOS – Host Elizabeth Stanton (“Popstar This Week”) is joined by the panelists and special guest Kelli Goss as they observe animals doing the funniest things ever caught on video. On today’s show we’ve got an unlikely animal trio, a tortoise that should be charging cab fare, and a dog who could really use some cleats. The episode is produced by David McKenzie, David Martin and Laura McKenzie and directed by Brad Thomas (#111). Original airdate 11/27/2020 @ 9pm. Every episode of WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.