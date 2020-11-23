Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!

If anybody else out there ALSO had a difficult time sleeping last night, I just wanna send some love and some hugs. From afar. Tonight’s gonna be a doozy. #SPNFamilyForever #SupernaturalFinale #akf — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) November 19, 2020

In other news, I’m getting a haircut on Friday for the first time since February, and I dunno maybe I’m jumping the gun pic.twitter.com/MEgK5rIh1Z — Rich Sommer (@richsommer) November 17, 2020

you guys keep asking me to tweet more but i assure you i have nothing to offer the twitterverse except maybe some exclusive truffle content pic.twitter.com/tu3E0qBhw5 — Camila Mendes (@CamilaMendes) November 19, 2020