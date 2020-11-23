Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
If anybody else out there ALSO had a difficult time sleeping last night, I just wanna send some love and some hugs. From afar. Tonight’s gonna be a doozy. #SPNFamilyForever #SupernaturalFinale #akf
— Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) November 19, 2020
In other news, I’m getting a haircut on Friday for the first time since February, and I dunno maybe I’m jumping the gun pic.twitter.com/MEgK5rIh1Z
— Rich Sommer (@richsommer) November 17, 2020
you guys keep asking me to tweet more but i assure you i have nothing to offer the twitterverse except maybe some exclusive truffle content pic.twitter.com/tu3E0qBhw5
— Camila Mendes (@CamilaMendes) November 19, 2020
I wish I could’ve auditioned to be one of the coats on The Undoing.
— Elizabeth Gillies (@LizGillies) November 23, 2020
Showbiz 2020 pic.twitter.com/Gkb1SfjOZS
— Penn Jillette (@pennjillette) November 17, 2020
Our buddy Jonathan Scott joins us for tomorrow night for an all-new magic-packed #Fool Us at 9pm EST/PST ON @TheCW
@MrSilverScott @CWPennAndTeller #magic #Vegas #propertybrothers pic.twitter.com/iVyOvvR1RX
— Teller (@MrTeller) November 16, 2020