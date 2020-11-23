Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

WSJ – Devils Combines Patrick Dempsey And A Euroconspiracy

Deadline – Black Lightning Spinoff Painkiller In The Works

Deadline – Reimagining Of Jane Austen Novels In The Works

AfterBuzzTV – Perry Mattfield Talks To The Woman Who Inspired Into The Dark

Deadline – Black Lightning Ups Chantal Thuy As A Regular

MediaVillage – How The CW’s Acquisition Strategy Has Remodeled It’s Business Model

EW.com – Wonder Girl Series In Development

CinemaBlend – 6 Things To Know About All American‘s Taye Diggs

Variety – Black Lightning To End After Season 4

PopCulture – Everything You Need To Know On All American

Deadline – Grey’s Anatomy Alum Alex Landi Joins The Cast Of Walker In A Recurring Role