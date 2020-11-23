LOST IN SPACE – Xander (Oliver Dench), Ralen (Ben Radcliffe), and Jett (Akshay Kumar) finally return to Earth, only to find it completely devoid of life with the exception being a mysterious and amnesic Jax; now they will need to work together to unravel the strange mysteries of this surreal world. Priscilla Quintana, Noah Huntley, Tina Casciani, Nicole Mavromatis and Vikash Bhai also star. Maximilian Schmige directed the story by Mark A. Altman and teleplay by Lisa Klink & Peter Holmstrom (#208). Original airdate 11/29/2020 @ 8pm.