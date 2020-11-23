YOU’VE BEEN WARNED –Talon (Jessica Green) deals with difficult emotions as death seems to be the only answer to save her friends. The Outpost becomes a fight arena as an old enemy releases a dark power into unsuspecting hands. Jaye Griffiths, Imogen Waterhouse, Aaron Fontaine, Jake Stormoen, Reece Ritchie, Anand Desai-Barochia, Izuka Hoyle, Adam Johnson and Georgia May Foote also star. The episode was written by Laura Whang and directed by Milan Todorovic (#3A08). Original airdate 11/29/2020 @ 9pm.