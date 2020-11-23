Comments
The Outpost -- "Dying Is Painful" -- Image Number: OUT308_9962.jpg -- Pictured: Jessica Green as Talon -- Photo: Aleksander Letic/NBCU International -- © 2020 Outpost TV LLC. Courtesy of Electric Entertainment.
YOU’VE BEEN WARNED –Talon (Jessica Green) deals with difficult emotions as death seems to be the only answer to save her friends. The Outpost becomes a fight arena as an old enemy releases a dark power into unsuspecting hands. Jaye Griffiths, Imogen Waterhouse, Aaron Fontaine, Jake Stormoen, Reece Ritchie, Anand Desai-Barochia, Izuka Hoyle, Adam Johnson and Georgia May Foote also star. The episode was written by Laura Whang and directed by Milan Todorovic (#3A08). Original airdate 11/29/2020 @ 9pm.