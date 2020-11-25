ALL IS NOT WHAT IT SEEMS – Still taking on the human appearance of Alec Holland (Andy Bean), Swamp Thing (Derek Mears) guides Abby (Crystal Reed) to an area of the swamp blighted with the encroaching rot, but, when her life is threatened, he must use all of his still-developing powers to save her. Meanwhile, Lucilia (Jennifer Beals) leads Avery (Will Patton) out into the swamp under a false pretense, while Maria (Virginia Madsen) meets with Nathan Ellery (guest star Michael Beach), the leader of the shadowy finance group known as The Conclave. The episode was directed by Alexis Ostrander and written by Conway Preston & Rob Fresco (#107). The CW broadcast date airdate 12/1/2020 @ 8pm. Every episode of SWAMP THING will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.COM the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log in or authentication required.