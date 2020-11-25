THE GREAT ESCAPE – Beau (Eka Darville) is determined to track down Ashley’s (Natalie Alyn Lind) assailant after the shootout. Jackson (Matt Lauria) confronts Veronica (guest star Gabrielle Beauvais) about Simone’s (Ashley Madekwe) disappearance and gets help from an unlikely ally. Olivia (guest star Danielle Campbell) makes her escape with Tucker (Paul Wesley) in pursuit, while Maddie (Odette Annable) seeks some motherly advice from Rebecca (Carrie-Anne Moss) (#206). The episode was written by Mark Hudis and directed by Millicent Shelton. Original airdate 12/1/2020 @ 9pm. Every episode of TELL ME A STORY will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.