SEASON FINALE

Tragedy and Truth – In the exciting season two finale, Jenny (Serinda Swan) discovers Kelly’s (guest star Nicole Correia-Damude) twisted motive and entanglements that run deeper than imagined. In the meantime, Detective McAvoy (Roger Cross) confronts Noor (guest star Olunike Adeliyi) and makes a shocking discovery. When Liam (Éric Bruneau) reaches his breaking point, Ross (Ehren Kassam) comes to his aid. Also starring Nicholas Campbell, Tamara Podemski, Graeme Jokic, Lovell Adams-Gray and Kiley May. Adrienne Mitchell directed the episode written by Morwyn Brebner (#208). Original airdate 12/2/2020 @ 9pm. Every episode of CORONER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.