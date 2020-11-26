RETURNING HOME – Massimo (Alessandro Borghi) has to hurry with Sofia (Laia Costa) to his sick father’s bedside in Cetara, where he resolves personal issues related to a terrible accident in his past. Meanwhile, Duval (Lars Mikkelsen) steals the dossier, and Dominic (Patrick Dempsey) forces one of Massimo’s traders to help strategically. Kasia Smutniak, Malachi Kirby, Paul Chowdhry, Pia Mechler, Harry Michell and Sallie Harmsen. Jan Maria Michelini directed the story by Benjamin Harris, Alessandro Sermoneta, Mario Ruggeri, Elena Bucaccio, Guido Maria Brera, Tommaso DeLorenzis, Christopher Lunt & Michael A. Walker and screenplay by Benjamin Harris, Alessandro Sermoneta, Mario Ruggeri, Elena Bucaccio (#108). Original airdate 12/2/2020 @ 8pm.