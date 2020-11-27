THE SHOW’S ABOUT TO START – Host Elizabeth Stanton (“Popstar This Week”) is joined by the panelists and special guests Jessica Morris and Dan Sperry as they observe animals doing the funniest things ever caught on video. On today’s show we’re bringing you a pack of trotting pitbulls, a pair of thirsty pooches, and monkeys who won’t take no for an answer. The episode is produced by David McKenzie, David Martin and Laura McKenzie and directed by Brad Thomas (#112). Original airdate 12/3/2020 @ 9pm. Every episode of WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.