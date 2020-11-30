Pandora -- "All Along the Watchtower'" -- Image Number: PAN209_0011r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Priscilla Quintana as Jax, Noah Huntley as Osborn, Ben Radcliffe as Ralen and Akshay Kumar as Jett -- Photo: The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ONE SECOND TO MIDNIGHT – As the Galaxy sits on the brink of war, Jax (Priscilla Quintana) and the team must unite all the races of the Galaxy in the hopes of preventing their destruction. Meanwhile, Osborn (Noah Huntley) grapples with the ghosts of his past. Oliver Dench, Ben Radcliffe, Akshay Kumar, Tina Casciani, Nicole Mavromatis and Vikash Bhai also star. Buddy Giovianzzo directed the story by Mark A. Altman and teleplay by Brea Grant & Steve Kriozere (#209). Original airdate 12/6/2020 @ 8pm.