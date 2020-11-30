IMOGEN WATERHOUSE DIRECTS –Tobin’s (Aaron Fontaine) secret is revealed to Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse). Talon (Jessica Green) learns of a long-lost deadly power. Meanwhile, two groups hunt for Yavalla (Jaye Griffiths) – one group in hopes to find a cure and the other trying to kill. Jake Stormoen, Reece Ritchie, Anand Desai-Barochia, Izuka Hoyle, Adam Johnson and Georgia May Foote also star. The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Imogen Waterhouse (#3A09). Original airdate 12/6/2020 @ 9pm.