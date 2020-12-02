ADRIENNE BARBEAU GUEST STARS – Swamp Thing (Derek Mears), rescues an injured man who upon recovering, vows to return and help find a cure. But can he be trusted? Facing new pressures from Dr. Palomar (guest star Adrienne Barbeau) and the CDC, Abby returns to Atlanta, only to be confronted by Nathan Ellery (guest star Michael Beach) and the Conclave. Matt (Henderson Wade) learns the truth about Avery Sunderland. The episode was directed by E.L. Katz and written by Doris Egan (#108). The CW broadcast date airdate 12/8/2020 @ 8pm. Every episode of SWAMP THING will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.COM the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log in or authentication required.