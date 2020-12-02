ONLY ONE RULE – Simone’s (Ashley Madekwe) guilt and fear of her step-family hinder her relationship with Jackson (Matt Lauria), causing him to spiral. A doctor’s appointment yields good news for Ashley (Natalie Alyn Lind) and Rebecca (Carrie-Anne Moss), and the Nashville PD continue their investigation. Meanwhile, the tables have turned as Olivia (guest star Danielle Campbell) interrogates a captive Tucker (Paul Wesley), forcing him to reckon with his past and present (#207). Also starring Odette Annable and Eka Darville. The episode was written by Mary Leah Sutton and directed by Jeff T. Thomas. Original airdate 12/8/2020. Every episode of TELL ME A STORY will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after