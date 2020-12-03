THINGS COME TO A HEAD – Massimo (Alessandro Borghi), determined to stop Dominic (Patrick Dempsey), hacks NYL servers with Subterranea’s help to give the media proof of the scandal. But when Massimo and Sofia (Laia Costa) realize that Duval (Lars Mikkelsen) will use the scandal to his own anarchic interests, they betray him and get him arrested. They get the dossier back, but Dominic unexpectedly sacks Massimo for allying himself with Subterranea. Kasia Smutniak, Malachi Kirby, Paul Chowdhry, Pia Mechler, Harry Michell and Sallie Harmsen. Jan Maria Michelini directed the story by Ben Harris, Alessandro Sermoneta, Mario Ruggeri, Elena Bucaccio, Guido Maria Brera Christopher Lunt & Michael A. Walker and screenplay by Ben Harris (#109). Original airdate 12/9/2020 @ 8pm.