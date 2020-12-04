TWO-HOUR SPECIAL

A SONG FOR THE WORLD – A SPECIAL ON THE WORLD’S MOST FAMOUS CHRISTMAS CAROL NARRATED BY HUGH BONNEVILLE – A musical film documentary about the creation and cultural impact of the world’s most famous Christmas carol. Composed in 1818 in Salzburg, and translated into 140 languages, Silent Night caused a Christmas ceasefire in World War I, while Bing Crosby’s version is the third best-selling single ever. In short: A song for the world! The film tells the story of Silent Night, narrated by Hugh Bonneville, with new recordings by global stars in different languages with a cast including Kelly Clarkson, Joss Stone, John Rhys-Davies, David Foster, Katharine McPhee, Randy Jackson, Gavin Rossdale, Sheléa, Ailee, Josh Groban, The Vienna Boys Choir, Anggun, Lina Makhoul, The Tenors, Rolando Villazón and many more. The special was created and directed by Award winning director Hannes M. Schalle and produced by Marlene Beran of Moonlake Entertainment. Original airdate 12/10/2020 @ 8pm.