Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!

My Lovely Wife and I rewatched CITIZEN KANE as MANK homework the other night. It’s still just real good. Like, real real good. — Rich Sommer (@richsommer) December 2, 2020

Tik Tok has made me realize so many things… like not everyone can unfocus their eyes on command? Am I a chosen one? — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) December 6, 2020

When you tell me you haven’t been screened vs when you have 🙃

Screening is the first line of defense in the fight against cancer. Join me and @SU2C to help spread the word about the benefits of early detection. Learn more at https://t.co/XNlcjgpX06#StandUpToCancer pic.twitter.com/yiKvwxApt1 — Kaylee Bryant (@BryantmKaylee) December 6, 2020

My new quote to live by…Breathe. Let go. And remind yourself that this very moment is the only one you know you have for sure. — Caity Lotz (@caitylotz) December 2, 2020