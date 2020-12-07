Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
My Lovely Wife and I rewatched CITIZEN KANE as MANK homework the other night.
It’s still just real good. Like, real real good.
— Rich Sommer (@richsommer) December 2, 2020
Tik Tok has made me realize so many things… like not everyone can unfocus their eyes on command? Am I a chosen one?
— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) December 6, 2020
When you tell me you haven’t been screened vs when you have 🙃
Screening is the first line of defense in the fight against cancer. Join me and @SU2C to help spread the word about the benefits of early detection. Learn more at https://t.co/XNlcjgpX06#StandUpToCancer pic.twitter.com/yiKvwxApt1
— Kaylee Bryant (@BryantmKaylee) December 6, 2020
My new quote to live by…Breathe. Let go. And remind yourself that this very moment is the only one you know you have for sure.
— Caity Lotz (@caitylotz) December 2, 2020
Hey, look! Instead of giving that dumb fruit basket, howsabout a special holiday offer from MasterClass: gift one annual membership and get one free. The membership includes access to our class on magic, so there’s never been a better time to join us! https://t.co/ClTJ4H3jaU
— Teller (@MrTeller) December 7, 2020
We are on @kellyclarksontv tomorrow, Thursday, promoting our #FoolUs Xmas special and all-new episodes that start airing next month on @TheCW#kellyclarksonshow #checklocallistings pic.twitter.com/9ty43PPxGd
— Penn Jillette (@pennjillette) December 3, 2020