Pandora -- "I Forgot More Than You'll Ever Know'" -- Image Number: PAN210_0014r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Shani Erez as Meredith and Noah Huntley as Osborn -- Photo: The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

SEASON FINALE

Jax (Priscilla Quintana) races against time to save the Universe from complete destruction before the Ancients can render their final judgment, as Xander (Oliver Dench) covertly pursues his own plans for redemption. Ben Radcliffe, Noah Huntley, Akshay Kumar, Tina Casciani, Nicole Mavromatis and Vikash Bhai also star. Buddy Giovianzzo directed the episode written Mark A. Altman (#210). Original airdate 12/13/2020 @ 8pm.