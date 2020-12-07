LET THE MERRIMENT BEGIN – The heart-warming holiday event series THE CHRISTMAS CAROLER CHALLENGE returns with hosts Dean Cain and Laura McKenzie. The Christmas caroling competition event series features 10 extraordinary Christmas carol groups, each with their own stylized brand of performance, in celebrating the great Christmas music we have all come to love. We’ll meet these groups from the most elaborate ultra-traditional virtuoso performances to those with the most unexpected twists on the classic Christmas carol. Each group which will be assessed by celebrity judges Brandon Rogers, Mikalah Gordon and Garry Gary Beers. The event series is produced by Associated Television International. Original airdate 12/11/2020 @ 8pm.