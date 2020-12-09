THE PRICE YOU PAY – After being captured and taken to a Conclave facility, Swamp Thing (Derek Mears) is experimented upon by Jason Woodrue (guest star Kevin Durand), who makes an incredible discovery. Meanwhile, Abby (Crystal Reed) and Liz (Maria Sten) track down the secret facility to free Swamp Thing. Meanwhile, Daniel Cassidy (Ian Ziering) makes a fateful decision based on a possible future that the Phantom Stranger (guest star Macon Blair) shows him. The episode was directed by Michael Goi and written by Noah Griffith & Daniel Stewart with teleplay by Mark Verheiden (#109). The CW broadcast date airdate 12/15/2020 @ 8pm. Every episode of SWAMP THING will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.COM the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log in or authentication required.