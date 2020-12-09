PLAYING ALONG – Both heartbrokern, Jackson (Matt Lauria) and Maddie (Odette Annable) find solace and clarity with each other. Ashley (Natalie Alyn Lind) is determined to return to the stage but Rebecca (Carrie-Anne Moss) and Beau (Eka Darville) are worred about potential risks. Simone (Ashley Madekwe) and Veronica (guest star Garcelle Beauvais) reconcile and make and effort at being a family. Meanwhile, Olivia’s (guest start Danielle Campbell) scheming continues and Tucker (Paul Wesley) has some troubling dreams (#208). The episode was written by Brian Milliken and directed by Kevin Tancharoen. Original airdate 12/15/2020 @ 9pm. Every episode of TELL ME A STORY will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.