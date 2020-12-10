SEASON FINALE

Using the dossier, Massimo (Alessandro Borghi) finally stops Dominic (Patrick Dempsey), and he also finds out who the killer is. While Dominic is sent back to the US, Massimo accepts the CEO position. Sofia (Laia Costa), disgusted by Massimo’s choice and learning of his involvement in her brother’s death, vows to destroy him by revealing the scandal behind the dossier. A decision that will cost her and Massimo terrible consequences. Kasia Smutniak, Lars Mikkelsen, Malachi Kirby, Paul Chowdhry, Pia Mechler, Harry Michell and Sallie Harmsen. Jan Maria Michelini directed the story by Alessandro Sermoneta, Mario Ruggeri, Elena Bucaccio, Guido Maria Brera, Tommaso DeLorenzis, Christopher Lunt & Michael A. Walker and screenplay by Alessandro Sermoneta, Mario Ruggeri, Guido Maria Brera, Tommaso DeLorenzis (#110). Original airdate 12/16/2020 @ 8pm.