The Christmas Caroler Challenge -- "The Ten Contenders of 2020" -- Image Number: CCC201_2024.jpg -- Pictured: The New Fangled Four -- Photo Courtesy of Associated Television International. © 2020 Associated Television International. All rights reserved.

WHO WILL SING TO THE FINALS – Dean Cain and Laura McKenzie host the Christmas caroling competition event series which began with 10 extraordinary Christmas carol groups, each with their own stylized brand of carols. This week we see the final four as they compete to win the competition. Each group which will be assessed by celebrity judges Brandon Rogers, Mikalah Gordon and Garry Gary Beers. The event series is produced by Associated Television International (#202). Original airdate 12/18/2020 @ 8pm.