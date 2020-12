Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

Deadline – Naomi TV Series In The Works

LA Times – Screenwriter John Ridley Found Inspiration In Black Lightning

Screening Rant – The Flash Will See The Return of Fan Favorite Villains

EW – Nancy Drew Season 2 Trailer Reveals Deadly Consequences

Cinema Blend – Walker Reboot, Six Things We Know

TV Line – Is Riverdale Bringing Back The Dead?