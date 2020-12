PATIENCE – Falista’s (Georgia May Foote) anger is unleashed as she and Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse) come to terms over Tobin (Aaron Fontaine). Meanwhile, Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochia) exposes a phony cure scheme. Lastly, Talon (Jessica Green) seeks answers about her father. Reece Ritchie, Jake Stormoen and Izuka Hoyle also star. The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Kurt Knight (#3A11). Original airdate 12/20/2020 @ 9pm.