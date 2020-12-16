SERIES FINALE

WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE? – Still reeling from the revelation of the truth behind his existence, Swamp Thing (Derek Mears) goes on the offensive against Ellery’s (guest star Michael Beach) mercenary team hunting him. Meanwhile, Abby (Crystal Reed) comes up against Jason Woodrue (guest star Kevin Durand) who’s crossed the line to save his wife’s life. Meanwhile, Liz (Maria Sten) tries to help Daniel Cassidy (Ian Ziering) escape the curse of the Blue Devil and leave Marais once and for all, as Avery Sunderland (Will Patton) attempts to find a resolution to his relationship with Lucilia (Jennifer Beals) and Matt Cable (Henderson Wade). The episode was directed by Deran Serafian, story by Rob Fresco with teleplay by Erin Maher & Kay Reindl (#110). The CW broadcast date airdate 12/22/2020 @ 8pm. Every episode of SWAMP THING will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.COM the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log in or authentication required.