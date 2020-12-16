WHAT A TANGLED WEB WE WEAVE – Ashley (Natalie Alyn Lind) faces mounting pressure to cancel her upcoming concert after Beau (Eka Darville) is targeted in hit-and-run accident. Jackson (Matt Lauria) takes a step forward in getting sober and making amends. The Nashville police question Veronica (guest star Garcelle Beauvais) while Simone (Ashley Madekwe) and Maddie (Odette Annable) separately search for answers. Paul Wesley and Carrie-Anne Moss also star (#209). The episode was written by Hollie Overton with teleplay by Treena Hancock & Melissa R. Byer and directed by Jeff T. Thomas. Original airdate 12/22/2020 @ 9pm. Every episode of TELL ME A STORY will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.