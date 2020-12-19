SPECIAL EVENT SERIES FINALE

AND THE WINNER IS – Dean Cain and Laura McKenzie host the Christmas caroling competition event series which began with 10 extraordinary Christmas carol groups, each with their own stylized brand of carols. This week the final two groups face off to win the competition and we will see performances by our judges Mikalah Gordon, Brandon Rogers and Garry Gary Beers! Both groups will be assessed by the celebrity judges and a winner will be chosen. The event series is produced by Associated Television International (#202). Original airdate 12/25/2020 @ 8pm.