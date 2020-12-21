The Outpost -- "Where Death Lives" -- Image Number: OUT312_4293.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Jessica Green as Talon and Reece Ritchie as Zed -- Photo: Aleksander Letic/NBCU International -- © 2020 Outpost TV LLC. Courtesy of Electric Entertainment.

IT HAS BEGUN – Talon (Jessica Green) and Zed (Reece Ritchie) learn painful truths about their relatives. Tobin (Aaron Fontaine) makes a heroic rescue and Yavalla’s (Jaye Griffiths) horde grows as the Outpost prepares for battle. Izuka Hoyle, Anand Desai-Barochia, Adam Johnson, Jake Stormoen, and Georgia May Foote also star. The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Milan Todorovic (#3A12). Original airdate 12/27/2020 @ 8pm.