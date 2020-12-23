SERIES FINALE

Tucker (Paul Wesley) and Maddie (Odette Annable) frantically try to escape Oliva’s (guest star Danielle Campbell) clutches, resorting to desperate measures. Simone (Ashley Madekwe) grows more suspicious of her step brother but doesn’t want to further involve Jackson (Matt Lauria). Ashley (Natalie Alyn Lind), Rebecca (Carrie-Anne Moss) and Beau (Eka Darville), back on the police force, prepare for her comeback while another vindictive plan is put in motion (#210). The episode was written by Mark Hudis & Michael Peterson and directed by Jeff T. Thomas. Original airdate 12/29/2020 @ 9pm. Every episode of TELL ME A STORY will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.