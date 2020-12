SPECIAL SEASON 13 PREMIERE! – In the 13th season of the Emmy® award-winning series “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” thirteen new drag queens enter the competition for a chance to win $100,000 and the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar. The highly anticipated new season kicks off with six exciting lip syncs in the premiere episode. Original airdate 1/1/2021 @ 8pm.