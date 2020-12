IT HAS BEGUN – The Outpost becomes overrun and Talon (Jessica Green) and Zed (Reece Ritchie) return with an unexpected ally. Facing total defeat, a sacrifice is seen as the only hope. Izuka Hoyle, Imogen Waterhouse, Georgia May Foote, Jaye Griffiths, Adam Johnson, Anand Desai-Barochia, Jake Stormoen, and Georgia May Foote also star. The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Milan Todorovic (#3A13). Original airdate 1/3/2021 @ 9pm.