TWO-HOUR SPECIAL

KEVIN SMITH AND DANI FERNANDEZ HOST THE INAUGURAL EVENT – Kevin Smith and Dani Fernandez host the Critics Choice Super Awards, a special event honoring the most popular, fan-obsessed genres across both television and movies. The celebration will honor achievement in categories such as Best Horror Series, Best Superhero/Comic Book Series, Best Animated Series, and Best Action Series, among others. Additionally, the inaugural Legacy Award will be presented to “Star Trek” icon Patrick Stewart and “Star Trek: Discovery” trailblazer Sonequa Martin-Green. Produced by Bob Bain Productions. Original airdate 1/10/2021 @ 8pm.