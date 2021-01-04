Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
I was born on this day fifty years ago. pic.twitter.com/yk1LBRNSTk
— Taye Diggs (@TayeDiggs) January 2, 2021
totally fine and totally calm and totally at ease with today’s #browns game, so pic.twitter.com/eLsmh6qDQg
— Rich Sommer (@richsommer) January 3, 2021
I love you guys.
Thank you for all of your kind tweets of support and love during this awful year. I only know you via social networks but know I’m thankful for you. I know most of you by name and profile pic now 😆 Good.Bye 20effing20 ✌🏽xo
— Meagan Tandy (@meagantandy) January 1, 2021
新年おめでとう🍾 my resolutions include spending more quality time with my dogs and finally get at least one of them to speak English to me since I know they can.
— Kaylee Bryant (@BryantmKaylee) January 2, 2021
So @MrTeller and I are working (as you can see). Happy new year. Stay positive! Stay negative! pic.twitter.com/ApC7XRSbj0
— Penn Jillette (@pennjillette) January 1, 2021