Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!

I was born on this day fifty years ago. pic.twitter.com/yk1LBRNSTk — Taye Diggs (@TayeDiggs) January 2, 2021

totally fine and totally calm and totally at ease with today’s #browns game, so pic.twitter.com/eLsmh6qDQg — Rich Sommer (@richsommer) January 3, 2021

I love you guys.

Thank you for all of your kind tweets of support and love during this awful year. I only know you via social networks but know I’m thankful for you. I know most of you by name and profile pic now 😆 Good.Bye 20effing20 ✌🏽xo — Meagan Tandy (@meagantandy) January 1, 2021

新年おめでとう🍾 my resolutions include spending more quality time with my dogs and finally get at least one of them to speak English to me since I know they can. — Kaylee Bryant (@BryantmKaylee) January 2, 2021