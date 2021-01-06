SERIES PREMIERE – When a drug dealer threatens his mom (Crystle Lightning) over an outstanding debt, Jared (Joel Oulette) struggles to come up with the money to save her, while frightening hallucinations hint at much bigger troubles lurking right around the corner. The episode was directed by Michelle Latimer and written by Tony Elliott and Michelle Latimer (#101). The CW broadcast airdate 1/12/2021 @ 9pm. Trickster will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.