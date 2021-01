SEASON PREMIERE

I KNEW I’D NEVER FIT IN, NO MATTER HOW HARD I WAS PUSHED – Five high school seniors in their first detention find themselves falling prey to a terrifying monster. Bzhaun Rhoden, Doralynn Mui, Keeya King, Rob Labelle, Hunter Dillon, MJ Kokolis and Roy Campsall star. Kimani Ray Smith directed the episode written by Vera Miao and Leon Hendrix III. (#204). Original airdate 1/12/2021 @ 8pm.