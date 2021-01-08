SEASON FINALE

Host Elizabeth Stanton (“Popstar This Week”) is joined by the panelists and special guests Griffin Gluck as they observe animals doing the funniest things ever caught on video. On today’s show we’re bringing you a monkey who just wants to be left alone, a virtual driving dog, a very casual cat, and a cup full of cute. The episode is produced by David McKenzie, David Martin and Laura McKenzie and directed by Brad Thomas (#116). Original airdate 1/14/2021 @ 8:30pm. Every episode of WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.