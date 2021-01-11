Filed Under:CW NEws, CW Talk, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, the cw

Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

Nerds & Beyond – Walker‘s Jared Padalecki in Men’s Health Magazine

Walker — “Pilot” — Image Number: WLK101b_0013r— Pictured: Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker — Photo: Rebecca Brenneman/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

 

The Mary Sue – Trickster‘s Joel Oulette Talks Bringing An Indigenous Character To The CW

Trickster — “Episode 1” — Image Number: TRK101_0004.jpg — Pictured: Joel Oulette as Jared — Photo: Lindsay Sarazin — © 2020 Sienna Films Trickster XIX Inc.

 

Bleeding Cool News – Riverdale‘s Madelaine Petsch Talks Cheryl Blossom

 

CBR – Legacies Cast Shares Their Favorite Monsters and Moments

 

Kryptonsite – Superman & Lois, A New Location For the Kent Farm?

 

CinemaBlend – Jared Padalecki Joined Walker Without Knowing Texas Rangers Are Part Of His History

 

Fanatic – What We Hope To See From Batwoman S2

Batwoman — “What Happened to Kate Kane?” — Image Number: BWN201fg_0029r — Pictured (L-R): Javicia Leslie as Ryan Wilder/Batwoman — Photo: The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

 

Yahoo – Riverdale S5 Includes A Katy Keene Crossover