REMATCH! — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out.  Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.  The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets.  The magicians featured in the episode include Jonathan Burns, Jeremiah Zuo, Eric Chien and Sabine van Diemen.  Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#716). Original airdate 1/15/2021 @ 9pm.