STRANGER THINGS – While trying to ignore increasingly weird happenings and with Richie (Joel Thomas Hynes) invading his home, Jared (Joel Oulette) experiences an even bigger upset when he meets Wade (Kalani Queypo), who claims to be his real father. The episode was directed by Michelle Latimer and written by Tony Elliott and Michelle Latimer (#102). The CW broadcast airdate 1/19/2021 @ 9pm. Trickster will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.