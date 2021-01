SOMETIMES YOU JUST HAVE TO GRIN AND BEAR IT – A female gig worker arrives at a stranger’s home for an odd job but starts to suspect that her seemingly genial host might be a serial killer – and she’s his next target. Sunita Prasad, Tyler Johnston, Leanne Lapp, Andrew Job, Stephanie Cho and Josh Epstein star. Spear Sisters (Kailey and Sam) directed the episode written by Sehaj Sethi. (#202). Original airdate 1/19/2021 @ 8pm.