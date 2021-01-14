Riverdale -- “Chapter Seventy-Seven: Climax” -- Image Number: RVD501b_0052r -- Pictured (L-R): Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz, Zane Holtz as KO Kelly, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Drew Ray Tanner as Fangs Fogarty, KJ Apa as Archie Andrew, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones and Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper -- Photo: Diyah Pera/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

SEASON PREMIERE

PROM NIGHT INTERRUPTED — Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead’s (Cole Sprouse) investigation into the auteur leads them to the discovery of a secret underground for red-band screenings. Elsewhere, in order to impress the visiting Naval Academy Commandant, Archie (KJ Apa) agrees to participate in a boxing exhibition against another candidate – KO Kelly (guest star Zane Holtz). Meanwhile, as Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) prepares for prom, she stumbles upon a major secret that Toni’s (Vanessa Morgan) been keeping from her. Camila Mendes, Mädchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott, Charles Melton, Vanessa Morgan and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Pamela Romanowsky directed the episode written by Ace Hasan & Greg Murray (#501). Original airdate 1/20/2021 @ 8pm