SEASON PREMIERE

The Charmed Ones’ (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock and Sarah Jeffery) lives are in jeopardy as The Faction closes in. Macy and Harry (Rupert Evans) struggle to define their relationship. Stuart Gillard directed the episode written by Natalia Fernandez (episode #301). Original airdate 1/24/2021 @ 9pm.