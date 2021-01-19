Filed Under:Freni's Dragon, news, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife

Dec 23, 2020

“Favor Please? Oliver caught this salamander today in our garden. We’re trying to identify it. It’s super long and has tiny arms. We looked on WDFW website and best guess, it’s a Dunn’s Salamander, but those only live in Southeast WA. If it’s a new species, Oliver votes, “Freni’s Dragon Salamander.”

How are you? I hope you and your family are all tucked away and safe! Hey, what is this creature? My little nephew sent me these pictures and asked me what it is. Haha, the bennies of working for WDFW is that they think I know. LOL

  • I can’t see the hind limbs in the photo. Is the tail actually longer than the combined head and body length (the tail starts at the vent opening just behind the hind limbs)
  • Does it have four stubby toes on the hind feet?
  • What is the coloration on the underside of the body?
  • When you look at pictures of slender salamanders on-line, do any of them look similar? (lungless salamanders, however, are highly variable)
  • Can you find any others where you found this one?

  • No the total length is almost 6.5 inches. Please see picture.
  • Yes, over 4 inches long. Please see picture.
  • Yes it does. Please see attached picture.
  • Underside body is white. Underside of tail is yellow.
  • Yes they look similar
  • We found this one under a large piece of lumber when we were gardening. We did not see others, but will keep looking.

From: Lisa, Biologist, WDFW Olympia

Hi Sharon,

MESSAGE FOR OLIVER

From: Chris, WDFW biologist

So the Mystery is solved, still questions remain. . .

· How did Freni’s dragon get to Washington from San Francisco?