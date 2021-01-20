Javicia Leslie has made her “Batwoman” debut! The CW star chatted with Access Daily’s Mario Lopez and Scott Evans about taking on the important role and shared her emotional reaction to seeing her very first billboard. “I got to L.A. A few weeks ago, I went straight to my billboard. It was the most surreal moment ever. I went with my mother and my two nephews and, yeah, I cried like a baby,” she said. “And every car that drove past, I was like, ‘That’s me!'” Javicia also reacted to a sweet shoutout from a young fan who was excited to see a Batwoman that looked like her. “Batwoman” airs Sundays at 8/7c on the CW.