THE TRUTH IS REVEALED – With Maggie (Crystle Lightning) missing, Jared (Joel Oulette) is on his own to battle with Richie (Joel Thomas Hynes) at home while trying to sort out the truth about Wade (Kalani Queypo), only to be confronted by a dangerous new arrival, Georgina (Gail Maurice). The episode was directed by Michelle Latimer and written by Penny Gummerson (#103). The CW broadcast airdate 1/26/2021 @ 9pm. TRICKSTER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.