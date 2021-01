MY SISTER NEEDS TO TALK – A psychology student checks in on his estranged sister on the anniversary of their parents’ death and starts to suspect she is possessed by a demon. Kevin Alves, Nicole Munoz, Albert Nicholas, Robert Shoofey, Gabriela Zimmerman and Grace Chin star. Rania Attieh and Daniel Garcia directed the episode written by Kristine Huntley. (#206). Original airdate 1/26/2021 @ 8:30pm.