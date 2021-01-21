THE MYSTERY CONTINUES – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew continue to search for clues to battle the Aglaeca. Meanwhile, George (Leah Lewis) has an unfortunate first encounter with Nick’s visiting mother. Lastly, Carson (Scott Wolf) and Ace (Alex Saxon) have a heart-to-heart. Riley Smith and Maddison Jaizani also star. Ed Sanchez directed the episode written by Andrea Thornton Bolden (#202). Original airdate 1/27/2021 @ 9pm. Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.