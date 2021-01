TRUST ISSUES – The Destruction of the Sisterhood looms large as the Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock and Sarah Jeffery) face down The Faction. Harry (Rupert Evans) and Macy are divided over a potential ally – Julian (guest star Eric Balfour). Also starring Poppy Drayton and Jordan Donica. Menhaj Huda directed the episode written by Jeffrey Lieber and Carrie Williams (episode #302). Original airdate 1/31/2021 @ 9pm.